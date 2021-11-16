Freshman star, Paolo Banchero and Michael Savarino, who is Coach K's grandson, are facing charges, according to Highway Patrol.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two prominent Duke basketball players, Michael Savarino and potential NBA lottery pick, Paolo Banchero, face charges relating to driving while impaired after they were pulled over early Sunday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Savarino, 20, is the grandson of Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

First Sgt. Chris Knox said Savarino faces several charges including DWI, driving after consuming while under the age of 21, and a stop-sign violation.

Knox said Banchero, 19, was the passenger in the vehicle. He was cited and charged with aiding and abetting DWI and was released at the scene. He has court on December 8.

Highway Patrol said troopers arrested Savarino and took him before a magistrate. He was released shortly after promising to show up in court on December 9.

WNCN reports Krzyzewski said in a statement distributed by Duke spokesman Mike DeGeorge, “we are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team.”

“Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials,” Krzyzewski said in the statement.

Banchero, a Seattle native, ranks high on the list in the Blue Devil nation as he is one of the first few picks of the 2022 mock drafts making him the preseason player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

For the past two seasons, Savarino served as a walk-on for Duke before earning a scholarship before this season. He has played in one game this season.

Duke is scheduled to play against Gardner-Webb Tuesday.