DJ surges to the top at the PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson is the leader after three rounds of the 102nd PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO — Dustin Johnson emerged from the pack to get another crack at a major. Johnson made eight birdies for a 5-under 65 to navigate through the crowd and take a one-shot lead in the PGA Championship.

The third round at Harding Park was so wild that eight players had at least a share of the lead at some point. Johnson ran off three birdies late in his round to take the lead. Still very much in the mix was two-time defend champion Brooks Koepka. Even though he bogeyed three straight holes, he birdied the last and was two behind.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion, Johnson is gunning for his second career major. The Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina graduate won the Travelers Championship in late June, his 13th consecutive season of winning at least one tournament on Tour. Only Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods have longer streaks of consecutive seasons with at least one PGA Tour victory.