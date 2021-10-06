Dustin Johnson recognized with Order of the Palmetto

"Dustin Johnson is making a real impact both on and off the course, and we’re proud to have him represent South Carolina on the world stage,” said Governor McMaster. “His achievements on the course are well known - a World No. 1 ranking and some of the game’s most prestigious championships. But it’s his commitment to giving back to young people in his home state that sets him apart. Through the Dustin Johnson Foundation, he’s removing barriers to the game and providing opportunities for young people that they wouldn’t otherwise have. We are proud to honor him with the Order of the Palmetto for all that he has accomplished, and all that he will continue to accomplish, in golf and beyond.”