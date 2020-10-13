Irmo native Dustin Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, out of CJ Cup

Irmo native Dustin Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this week's CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Irmo native Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week's CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the PGA Tour, the No. 1 ranked golfer was experiencing symptoms which led him to take a test. Players are tested prior to travel each week and on site as part of the PGA Tour's COVID-19 testing protocols.

"Obviously, I am very disappointed," the Dutch Fork alum said. "I was really looking forward to competing this week but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the tour's medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me."

Johnson's agent David Winkle said that the FedEx Cup champion took an on-site tie Sunday that was negative. Johnson then started to feel symptoms Sunday night. After not feeling better on Tuesday, he took a test that came back positive.