Irmo's Dustin Johnson voted the 2020 PGA Tour Player of the Year

Irmo native Dustin Johnson was voted the 2020 PGA Tour Player of the Year after winning his first career FedEx Cup.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — What a year it's been for Dustin Johnson.

On Monday, the PGA TOUR announced that Johnson has been voted the 2020 PGA TOUR Player of the Year.

The Irmo native won the FedEx Cup for the first time in his career, won twice in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and three times on the TOUR this season. Those three wins came at the Travelers Championship, The Northern Trust, and the TOUR Championship. Johnson is tied with Justin Thomas for the most wins on the PGA TOUR this season.