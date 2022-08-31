Dutch Fork is represented on Clemson's two-deep depth chart

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson released its two-deep depth chart in advance of Monday's season opener in Atlanta against Georgia Tech and the names of two Dutch Fork graduates are on it.
Will Taylor, who started last year's season opener in Charlotte at punt returner, is back at that role and is listed as the starter. Taylor came to Clemson as a quarterback but he is now working full-time at wide receiver and while he is not listed on the two-deep at receiver, the coaches want to get him on the field to take advantage of his speed and quickness. Taylor came to Clemson as a quarterback but has since moved full-time to the outside.
With Taylor starting at punt returner, his former Dutch Fork teammate is listed as his backup. Freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams, who did not arrive on campus until the summer, is also listed as the backup to Brannon Spector at slot receiver.