Dutch Fork football game cancelled as school mourns player who died at practice

Jack Alkhatib, just 17-years-old, died Tuesday afternoon.

IRMO, S.C. — Dutch Fork High School won't play its previously scheduled football game Friday as the school mourns one of its players who died while at practice.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford Wednesday identified the student as 17-year-old Jack Alkhatib of Irmo. He was an offensive lineman for the Silver Foxes.

Both Dutch Fork and their opponent, Gaffney High, confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that Friday's game would not happen.

"Our prayers are with Dutch Fork in the days and weeks ahead. May you find healing in these difficult times," Gaffey's team said in a statement on Twitter.

"The pain we all feel is immeasurable," the Dutch Fork football Twitter account said Thursday. "Please keep our team, our Dutch Fork family, and especially the family of our @AlkhatibJack lifted in prayers. There is a tribute memorial on our football field. Psalm 34:18 We love you Jack #FoxForever."

Alkhatib was practicing with the team Tuesday afternoon when he collapsed. He was rushed to Prisma Health-Parkridge where doctors pronounced him dead a short time later.

The district did not say at what time during practice the incident happened. Lexington-Richland Five said they will have counselors at the school for the next several days.