Dutch Fork graduate Tyler Bass is entering his senior season at Georgia Southern looking to put an exclamation point on his career.

Bass was a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Award last year. So, it's no surprise that Bass is on the watch list for the award which honors the top placekicker in college football.

Bass was a First Team All-Sun Belt selection last season and he tied the school record with 19 field goals. He was 19-of-21 on field goals including a long of 50 yards. He nailed a 40-yarder at the last second to give the Eagles a 23-21 win over Eastern Michigan in the Camellia Bowl. Bass was also 45-of-45 on extra points.

The Groza award is named after Lou The Toe Groza, a Hall of Fame kicker who spent his entire 21-year career with Cleveland.