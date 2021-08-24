Dutch Fork High football player dies during practice

Lexington-Richland School District Five sent a statement late Tuesday night confirming the student had passed away.

IRMO, S.C. — A football player with Dutch Fork High School near Irmo has died after collapsing at football practice.

Lexington-Richland School District Five sent a statement late Tuesday night confirming the student, who they did not identify, had passed away.

"The death of any youth in our community is a tragedy for all," the statement said. "At this difficult time, we turn our attention to supporting the family."

The note did not identify the student in any way. The district also did not say at what time during practice the incident happened.

The district said they will have counselors at the school for the next several days.

Here is the full statement from the district:

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the death of a Dutch Fork High School student who passed away Tuesday after collapsing at football practice. The death of any youth in our community is a tragedy for all. At this difficult time, we turn our attention to supporting the family.

"Out of respect for the family, we will not share details or release the name of the student. Our focus is on supporting our staff and our students in the coming days.