He has been a part of Dutch Fork's rise to one of the top programs in the country and now, Jalin Hyatt says he will take his talents to Blacksburg.

Hyatt committed to Virginia Tech Saturday night with an announcement on Twitter.

This past season, Hyatt recorded 71 receptions for 1,316 yards and 21 touchdowns as the Silver Foxes won their third consecutive 5A state championship.

Rivals rates the 6-2, 165-pounder as a three-star prospect ranked seventh in the Palmetto State and the No. 86 receiver nationally.

Back in June, Duke offered him and that was followed by offers from the likes of high profile schools Michigan, Tennessee and Penn State.

Dukes commits to Clemson

There was another recruiting announcement in the state as running back Michel Dukes from First Baptist in Charleston committed to Clemson. Dukes made the announcement at a ceremony at his school.

As a junior, he rushed for 2,030 yards and 29 touchdowns. He helped the Hurricanes to three consecutive SCISA state championship game appearances. The Hurricanes won a pair of AA titles before losing to Hammond 40-7 in the AAA state championship game last November.