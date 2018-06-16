Before he turned Dutch Fork into a state champion, Tom Knotts was winning state titles at West Charlotte and Independence High Schools in Charlotte.

On Friday, Knotts was back in familiar territory as he took Dutch Fork to the Carolina Panthers practice fields where the NFL franchise hosted its annual 7 on 7 passing tournament.

While football in the fall will not be played in helmets and shorts, in June there is nothing with that attire has teams look to stay sharp and develop chemistry with the skill players.

Facing Vance High School from Charlotte, Dutch Fork won a road game of sorts, beating Vance for the tournament title.

Dutch Fork quarterback Graeson Underwood said it was neat competing in the shadows of Bank of America stadium.

"It's awesome, you know, a great experience," Underwood said.

"The city looks beautiful from here, being able to see Bank of America (stadium) right there. It's awesome and just being able to have fun with all my teammates and all my guys around me, it makes it even better."

Of course, winning a trophy in June is nice. But the trophy handed out in December is what the Silver Foxes are shooting for in what would be a third consecutive 5A state championship.

