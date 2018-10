LOUISVILLE, KY — Former Dutch Fork running back Matt Colburn made Bobby Petrino and Louisville pay on Saturday.

In 2015 Colburn had his Louisville scholarship pulled from Petrino two days before signing day. Colburn ran for a career high 243 yards and 3 touchdowns for Wake Forest as the Demon Deacons beat Louisville 56-35.

For that Colburn was named Co-Running back of the week by the ACC on Monday.

Colburn gets payback and an award for that MONSTER performance.

