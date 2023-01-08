One of the best football prospects in America has chosen to play for the Gamecocks. Here's why he says he did

For the second straight year, Shane Beamer has landed a five-star recruit.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has scored another major win in recruiting, landing Dylan Stewart, one of the top football prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Stewart verbally committed to the Gamecocks Thursday, endings weeks of speculation of where he might go. The 6 foot 5, 245 pound defensive lineman is the 15th highest-rated recruit nationally according to ESPN and 17th on Rivals.com.

The Gamecocks beat out Ohio State, Georgia, Miami, Alabama, and Penn State for the five-star recruit's services. In recent weeks, recruiting websites had been saying he was trending toward South Carolina.

In an interview with ESPN, he said a recruiting visit he had with the Gamecocks over the summer sealed the deal.

"I love the people at South Carolina, I love the city and state," he told ESPN. "I know I'll be good up there and I didn't have a doubt in my mind about it."

He also said he had a good rapport with Beamer.

Overall, South Carolina now has seven commitments from players ranked ESPN's top 300 list for 2024. That includes Kam Pringle of Dorchester, SC who is rated as one of the top offensive linemen in the country.