x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Elijah Spencer named Conference USA Freshman of the Year

The Dutch Fork alum ranked seventh among NCAA Freshmen with six touchdowns this season.
Credit: UNC Charlotte Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Midlands high school standout is now a Freshman of the Year winner. 

UNC Charlotte Wide Receiver Elijah Spencer was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Year on Wednesday. 

The Dutch Fork alum made a name for himself in year one in the Queen City. 

He finished the regular season with 28 receptions and caught 6 touchdowns, which ranked seventh in the Country among Freshmen. 

Prior to taking his talents to Charlotte, Spencer helped the Silver Foxes win 50 straight games and never lost a game in his four seasons at the school. 

He is the first 49ers player to be named C-USA Freshman of the Year in football.

RELATED: Dutch Fork receiver commits to Charlotte

In Other News

NBA Star, South Carolina Native Ja Morant has jersey retired by his high school