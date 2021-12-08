Elijah Spencer named Conference USA Freshman of the Year

The Dutch Fork alum ranked seventh among NCAA Freshmen with six touchdowns this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Midlands high school standout is now a Freshman of the Year winner.

UNC Charlotte Wide Receiver Elijah Spencer was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.

The Dutch Fork alum made a name for himself in year one in the Queen City.

He finished the regular season with 28 receptions and caught 6 touchdowns, which ranked seventh in the Country among Freshmen.

Prior to taking his talents to Charlotte, Spencer helped the Silver Foxes win 50 straight games and never lost a game in his four seasons at the school.