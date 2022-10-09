The first Tiger Walk of 2022 shows support for the Bresee family

CLEMSON, S.C. — The first Tiger Walk of 2022 did not feature the usual attire of suits worn by the Clemson players and coaches.
The choice of clothes was casual but there was nothing casual about the importance of the journey from the buses to the stadium for Saturday's home opener with Furman.
The Tigers wore "Ella Strong" shirts in support of the family of Clemson's outstanding defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.
Bresee's younger sister, Ella, is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. Bresee has gone on record about how his sister's fight has inspired him.
Swinney gave Bresee the honor of leading the Tiger Walk to the stadium with Swinney just off to his side, a reminder of how supportive his teammates and coaches have been during this time.
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney wore his Ella Strong T-Shirt to his post-game news conference.