Enagbare named Chuck Bednarik award semifinalist

The senior Defensive End leads the team with 4.5 sacks this season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks best pass rusher is now being recognized as one of the top defensive players in the Country.

Senior Defensive End JJ Enagbare was named one of 27 semi-finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award on Monday.

Coming off of a stellar 2020 season, the preseason All-SEC member has 4.5 sacks this season and he's been credited with nine of the team's 25 quarterback hurries.

Last year, he was a first-team All-SEC performer as selected by both the Coaches and Phil Steele and was a second-team selection according to the Associated Press.

Semifinalist voting will begin on Tuesday November 2nd, and will close on November 20th. Three finalists will be announced on November 23rd and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media.



The winners of the 27th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show which will be broadcast live on ESPN on December 9th, 2021.