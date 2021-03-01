End of the road for star Clemson trio

The Sugar Bowl may have been the last game Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and Amari Rodgers play in purple and orange.

NEW ORLEANS — The Allstate Sugar Bowl may have been the last game Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and Amari Rodgers play in purple and orange.

Clemson fell to Ohio Sate 49-28 Friday night as they had trouble stopping Justin Fields and the Buckeye offense.

The loss also more than likely signified the end of the college careers of QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne and WR Amari Rodgers.

With each player likely declaring for April’s NFL Draft, the trio represents one of the more successful eras of Clemson football.

In 2018, the three players led Clemson to a victory against Alabama in the National Championship game.

Following another trip to the National Championship game in 2019, the trio led the Tigers to a 10-1 record during the 2020 regular season and then another ACC Championship, the program’s sixth straight.

“This whole year, the way we carried ourselves, I’m proud of it, I don’t have any regrets,” Trevor Lawrence said Friday night." Just proud to be where I’m at, the man I’ve been able to become here I’m super proud to be a Clemson Tiger.”

In possibly his final act as a Clemson Tiger, Lawrence went 33-48, throwing for 400 yards and two touchdowns.

As for his backfield mate Travis Etienne, the Doak Walker award finalist accounted for nearly 100 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown against the Buckeyes.

“It’s been really amazing and I feel that it was the greatest decision that I ever made coming to Clemson.” Etienne said.

After coming off a spectacular regular season, Rodgers caught 8 passes for 54 yards vs. Ohio State.

As for his legacy at Clemson, he says he hopes he’ll be remembered as a hard worker.

“That was something that was on my mind when I got here, was to be one of the hardest workers that came through here and I feel like I did that.” Rodgers said Friday.

