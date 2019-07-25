He was one of the greatest players in the history of Gamecock basketball and then embarked on an NBA career where he was an eight-time All-Star for the Denver Nuggets.

This week, Alex English is passing all of his basketball wisdom to area kids who are coming to Cardinal Newman High School this week for the annual Alex English Basketball Camp.

English, a Columbia native who graduated from Dreher High School, has retired jerseys at both South Carolina (#22) and the Denver Nuggets (#2).

At his camp, Alex makes sure the campers learn about the fundamentals of basketball along with some key life lessons that he hopes the kids will use to become good citizens and good students.

"You know, I want them to learn the right way," said English.

"Too many times, they just go play AAU basketball and they don't learn the fundamentals. So, what we're doing is a basketball skills camp, teaching these kids how to play, first, the fundamentals of the game."

The life lessons that are a part of the camp include being disciplined and also stretching their vocabulary. So, the "English Lessons" that are learned involve basketball and beyond.

"We do a lot of discipline, we do a lot of educational stuff," he said.

"We have the famous Alex English word list where they have about 50 words where they have to - they don't have to but if they want to participate and win a prize, they have to learn how to spell it. They have to learn the definition and sometimes use it in a sentence. So, we don't just teach basketball, we try to teach a few life lessons as well."

The camp is for boys and girls ages 7-18. Wednesday's session featured an appearance by former Gamecock PJ Dozier who spoke to the campers about his experiences from his days as a McDonald's All-American at Spring Valley High School to leaving USC after his sophomore season to trying to land a permanent spot on an NBA roster through the G League. PJ says the eight games he has played so far at the top level makes his want more. In the near future, he hopes to have his next NBA destination locked down. His first two seasons have been spent as a two-way player for the Thunder and Celtics. He is coming off a Summer League appearance with the Philadelphis 76ers.