If Eric Wolford is interested in an offensive lineman, there is a good chance he is someone off the national radar but that doesn't scare away USC's offensive line coach.

"I just think you’ve got to listen to them talk. Whether it’s looking at their Twitter, looking at the way they text when they text you back, those type of things,” Wolford said.

"As far as their DNA, their wiring, what’s important to them. If Twitter is real important to you and all those type of things. If recruiting is real really important to you and that’s all you worry about, you worry about stars and all those kind of things, I don’t know that you’re really an offensive lineman.

“That’s really more for skill guys. We’re not wired like that. We know what’s important. That's my belief whether it's right or wrong. I don't want a guy that's worried about recruiting. I don't want a guy who's worried about how many stars (in recruiting rankings) he has. My highest drafted players have been guys with no stars."