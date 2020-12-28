Erik Kimrey is excited to be back at Carolina

The former Gamecock QB and 12-time state champion Head Coach was introduced as USC's new Tight Ends Coach on Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday was a full circle moment for Erik Kimrey.

The former Dutch Fork and USC Quarterback was introduced as the team’s new Tight Ends Coach on Monday.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to come back to the University of South Carolina.” Kimrey said on Monday.

Kimrey was brought into the Gamecock football program as a Walk-on in 1998.

He became a household name to Gamecock fans in 2000 when he completed a pass that is simply known as “The Fade.” The touchdown pass would help the Gamecocks defeat Mississippi State 23-19.

After spending a year as a Graduate Assistant under Head Coach Lou Holtz, Kimrey left USC in 2004 to takeover as Head Football Coach at Hammond.

Over the next 16 years, Kimrey created a legacy at Hammond that included a 194-20 record and 12 state championships, which is the most ever by a South Carolina high school football coach.

Over the years, Kimrey’s name was always leaked to coming back to Carolina but he was waiting for the right opportunity, under the right Head Coach.

“We always said that if a space opened up at South Carolina, we would give god the opportunity to work that out.” Kimrey said.

Shortly after the Gamecocks hired Shane Beamer as the new Head Football Coach, Kimrey says he received the call from Beamer and immediately fell in love with the opportunity.

“He knew how much I loved Carolina and my finger was crossed during the process,” Kimrey says. “We have great leadership at the top with Shane Beamer.”

“I would argue that he’s more qualified to make the jump from High school to College football than any other high school head coach,” Gamecock Head Football Coach Shane Beamer said on Monday. “He’s won 12 state titles, he’s done it at a high level for a long time, consistently and he’s passionate about Carolina.”

Now that he’s officially back with Carolina, Kimrey hopes to bring his winning formula to the Gamecock football program.