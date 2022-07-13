Erik Martin takes over at South Carolina State

The longtime West Virginia Assistant was introduced as the Bulldogs new Men's Basketball Head Coach on Wednesday.

Erik Martin, one of the top assistant coaches in Division I basketball, has been selected to lead the South Carolina State University men’s basketball program by Bulldogs Athletics Director Stacy L. Danley.

“Coach Martin is -- without a doubt --a rising star in the men's basketball coaching world,” Danley said. “He has an excellent pedigree after playing and working for Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins (at West Virginia University) and is well prepared to assume the position of head men’s basketball coach for our program.

“During the search process, Coach Martin exuded an infectious will to win and the ability to develop a culture where winning will be expected on and off the court,” the athletic director said. “I’m confident that he will represent our university in exemplary fashion, and we are undoubtedly well-positioned for success moving forward as one of college basketball's elite programs under Martin's leadership.

“I am absolutely thrilled for Erik to join Bulldog Athletics as we prepare to embark on the next chapter of our program,” Danley said.

With over 20 years of coaching experience, Martin is in his 17th season as a Division I coach. He most recently served 16 seasons as an assistant coach under Huggins at West Virginia.

As a Division I assistant, Martin has worked with numerous professional players, including five NBA players (All-American Kevin Jones, Joe Alexander, Devin Ebanks, Bill Walker, and Cartier Martin) as well as Derek Culver, Sagaba Konate, Devin Williams and John Flowers.

While at West Virginia in 2007, the Mountaineers won the 2010 Big East Championship and have advanced to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 2010 Final Four and five NCAA Sweet 16s. Martin has helped guide the Mountaineers to 326 victories.

Prior to West Virginia, Martin spent a year as an assistant at Kansas State with Huggins. Before that, he spent two years as an assistant coach at Cincinnati State and Technical College in Cincinnati for head coach Andre Tate from 2004-06.