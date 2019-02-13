COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina guard Evan Hinson is giving up his spot on the basketball team to concentrate on football.

Gamecocks basketball coach Frank Martin announced Hinson's decision to stop playing two sports Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 junior is a tight end in football.

Hinson, from Deltona, Florida, was part of the South Carolina basketball squad that reached the Final Four in 2017. He has played in 46 career basketball games, including 15 this season where he averaged about 10 minutes a contest off the bench.

Hinson has one career reception in football. He believes focusing on football, where he'll be a redshirt junior this season, will give him a better shot at playing time this fall.