Eyster does it again! Carolina sweeps Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second straight game, an Andrew Eyster base hit walked off in-state rival Clemson. This time, it was a single to right that brought in Brady Allen in the bottom of the ninth of an 8-7 win over the Tigers Sunday afternoon (Feb. 28) at Founders Park. Allen led off the ninth with a walk. He went to second on a Clarke walk. With two away, Eyster found the gap in right for a walk-off single that clinched the season series over the Tigers.

In a back-and-forth affair, Clemson put up a run in the first, but the Gamecocks answered in the third on Wes Clarke's seventh home run of the year, a shot to center.



Clemson scored a pair in the fifth on Jonathan French's two-run double to right. Carolina answered with four in the fifth, highlighted by Clarke's three-run home run, his second of the game and eighth of the year. In the seventh, the Tigers scored four in the frame, two off the bat of Regan Reid. Carolina tied the game in the seventh on RBI hits from Mendham and Eyster.