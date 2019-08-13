The high school football jamboree schedule heats up this weekend but Fairfield Central got in an early dress rehearsal and the Griffins did so by hosting a jamboree at their newly upgrade stadium.

Three halves of football made up the Midlands Honda Monday Night Football Classic. The games featured Lancaster vs Irmo, Providence Athletic Club vs Richard Winn Academy and Ridge View vs the Griffins of Fairfield Central.

The new facility features a new artificial playing surface and scoreboard. The stadium also has a new offices area, weight room and locker room.

Scores from the Midlands Honda Monday Night Football Classic

Lancaster 16, Irmo 7

Richard Winn Academy 13, Providence Athletic Club 8

Fairfield Central 7, Ridge View 0