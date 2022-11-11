Fall baseball practice featured an arms race

Now that fall practice has concluded for the South Carolina baseball team, head coach Mark Kingston assesses his team's strength in numbers on the pitching staff.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last week's Garnet and Black World Series signified the end of fall practice for the South Carolina baseball team.

Head coach Mark Kingston met the media Thursday via Zoom to talk about what was accomplished these last few weeks and among the topics he touched on was the deep pitching staff which includes former Clemson pitcher and River Bluff graduate Ricky Williams.

Kingston says Williams has a chance to be a Tuesday night starter or a reliever out of the bullpen. Williams spent two years in the Clemson program but transferred to USC in the wake of Monte Lee's departure as the head coach of that program. Lee is now on Kingston's staff and Williams is part of that contingent which is now wearing the Gamecock colors.

"We've seen him look very polished this fall but the competition for innings is going to be very high, maybe as high as anytime I've been here," Kingston said.