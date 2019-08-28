Bob Hanna always knew Irmo was the right job for him because the black and gold colors of Irmo were the same as the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bob grew up in the shadows of the Steel City and even made sure the Irmo jerseys worn by his players were near replicas of that of his favorite NFL team.

Hanna is one of nine men who will be inducted into the South Carolina Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in December.

Hanna spent 36 years as a head coach including 20 seasons at Irmo from 1994-2013 where he made three state championship appearances (2002, 2004, 2006).

When Hanna left the program in 2013, he did so with a 163-93 record. Overall, his coaching record is 262-176-1.

Another one of the inductees is Reed Charpia who started the Marlboro County program from scratch. He won a state title at James Island in 1974 and also coached at Irmo and Woodland. He is currently an assistant at Brookland-Cayce High School where his son Rusty is the head coach and athletics director.

Also going into to the Hall of Fame are former Lexington head coach Allen Sitterle who won state titles at Daniel High School and Chris Miller who is currently the head coach at Spartanburg High School and previously was in the charge of the program at Byrnes High School.

Other inductees include former Abbeville and Calhoun Falls head coach Dennis Botts, longtime Lamar head coach J.R. Boyd, Burney Bourne who coached at Cheraw, Socastee and Waccamaw), Bob Prevatte from Gaffney and Nate Thompson from Carvers Bay.

Induction ceremonies will take place Dec. 13 at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach.