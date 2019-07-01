College football fans in the Midlands are getting geared up for the national championship on Monday night.

The Palmetto State's own Clemson Tigers play the Alabama Crimson Tide in California for the title.

Although Columbia is home for the Gamecocks, there are plenty of Tiger fans around the area.

Clemson and Alabama have become familiar foes over the last few years after playing each other the last three years in the college football championship.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers both in 2016 for the National Championship and in 2018 for the semi-finals. Clemson beat Alabama in 2017 for the title.

While some people feel it's right to pull for the Tigers since they're a part of the state of South Carolina, others don't think of Clemson so fondly.

News 19 talked to fans around Columbia about who they're pulling for in Monday night's contest and why they're choosing each team.