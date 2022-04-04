Fans welcome SC Women's Basketball team at Eagle aviation

The USC Women's Basketball team arrived back home in Columbia Monday to a hero's welcome after clinching the National Championship in Minneapolis.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The USC Women's Basketball team arrived back home in Columbia to a hero's welcome after clinching the National Championship in Minneapolis on Sunday.

"What an outstanding group of young ladies," said Stephanie Sox, who was ready to cheer on the USC Women's Basketball Team as they landed Monday afternoon.

Sox was just one many who came out to welcome the team back home to Columbia.

"Oh my gosh, we've waited for this and waited for this, and they are the absolute best. Not many teams can put 10-12,000 people in an arena to watch ladies' basketball, or basketball period, and we have that here," Sox said.

Tim Driggers was also out celebrating the team and their return home. He said they're "Not only great basketball players, they're great young ladies." He went on to say "It's just incredibly great for our state and locality to have such wonderful representatives and to bring home another national championship. It's just incredibly great. They deserve every amount of praise they can for what they've done for our locality, state, university, and gratitude."