Art Baker's impact continues to grow long after his coaching career ended

A legendary coach who has made a lot of friends over the years, Art Baker and his relationship with FCA has led to the creation of a scholarship fund in his name.

SUMTER, S.C. — When Art Baker was the head coach at Eau Claire High School, his staff including future Furman head coaches Dick Sheridan, Jimmie Satterfield and Bobby Johnson.

Baker would also take over the Furman program before his head coaching career took him to The Citadel and East Carolina after jobs as an assistant took him to Clemson, Texas Tech and Florida State. His final job in athletics saw him hired as the Director of the Gamecock Club. He served in that capacity for nearly seven years before he retired in 1995.

But Baker's ascent through the coaching ranks saw him maintain a long relationship with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. On Saturday, friends, family and former players gathered in Baker's hometown of Sumter for a celebration of the coach's legacy and the official launch of the Art Baker Scholarship Fund. The money raised from this initiative will assist coaches and athletes in the 15 counties of Midlands FCA with the finances needed to participate in camps, retreats, and other ministry activities sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.