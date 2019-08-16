Last Friday, Tavien Feaster received his degree from Clemson.

On Saturday, he was at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility taking part in Fan Appreciation Day.

It has certainly been a wild ride for the former Spartanburg standout who spent his first three seasons at Clemson. But following spring practice, when it was evident that he would continue to be in a reserve role, he decided he would exit the program.

As a graduate transfer, Feaster will be eligible to play immediately for the Gamecocks who he chose over Virginia Tech. He says first-year USC running backs coach Thomas Brown was a big reason why he chose the Gamecocks over the Hokies.

"“He has an amazing track record and I like the way he coaches, with intensity,” Feaster said.

“He’s a guy that’s going to be on you every day and demands your best. That was the biggest deciding factor [in coming here] for me.”

As far as the decision is concerned, Feaster said once he made the decision to leave and then where his landing spot would be, there was no hesitation about playing for the arch-rival.

"Nah, no hesitation, because this is the best thing for Tavien," he said.

"That's all I was thinking about through this process. It's Tavien's decision, it's Tavien's life. The only person who has to live with this is Tavien.

"At the end of the day, we're all human. You're gong to do what's best for you, no matter anyone's opinion, you just do what's best for you and believe in yourself and that's all that really matters."