Columbia Fireflies look to fill 300 openings before season starts

The organization hosted a fair on Saturday with the hopes of getting up to 75 new employees during the weekend - and many more in the weeks to come.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At a time when everything seems to be more expensive and jobs are a hot commodity, the Columbia Fireflies look to offer hundreds for seasonal ballpark work.

With 47 days until opening day, the Columbia Fireflies are looking to boost their workforce ahead of the season. Brad Shank, the Fireflies team president, said the organization is looking to hire close to 300 seasonal workers for the start of the season.

"We're trying to find concessions folks, kid zone workers, parking, venue safety, ushers - everything that you could imagine - because it takes an army to make this thing run," he said. "We're really interviewing for the next month, month-and-a-half, and continuing to hire people on. A lot of it is part-time work."

He said the openings have been popular with the hope of filling up to 75 positions this weekend. He said that, with rising prices, people are eager to have some extra cash around.

"With inflation, and it seems like everything, the price of it is going up," he said. "So, we think that we're going to have a lot of people that are going to want to make a little bit of money on the side. And, really, it's easy - especially for kids that're coming home for college and they want a summer job, this is great."

One of those long-time seasonal employees is David Schruder, the director of food and beverages.

"We get people from all walks of life, all over the city, are just kinda looking for something extra to do," he said. "Whether it's someone who's retired and just looking to stay busy or someone who needs an extra job to pick up the extras, or get them through school."