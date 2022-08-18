The Fireflies rout Kannapolis 12-1

Rookie Gavin Cross homers twice to pace the Fireflies who are 2-0 in their current 12-game homestand.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A seven-run sixth inning led by a three-run home run from rookie Gavin Cross vaulted the Columbia Fireflies to a 12-1 win over Kannapolis Wednesday night at Segra Park.

The ninth overall pick in last month's MLB Draft, Cross had two home runs on the evening. Playing in his second game at Segra Park, Cross hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first before his three-run HR in the sixth. Cross finished the night 3-5 with two homers and four RBI.

"A no-doubter to put Columbia in front."



Newly minted top @Royals prospect Gavin Cross clobbers a solo homer for the @ColaFireflies. pic.twitter.com/ihzCi61gl7 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 17, 2022

Daniel Vazquez recorded three two-out RBI, rookie Cayden Wallace, a second-round pick by Kansas City last month, reached base safely four times for the second time in his Fireflies career and Guillermo Quintana recorded two hits and two RBI.

Frank Mozzicato got the start on the mound and responded with four hitless innings, while recording six strikeouts and allowing one run.

Jack Aldrich (3-0) came out of the bullpen and threw two scoreless to pick up the win. Marlin Willis struck out seven in two innings of work including a four-strikeout frame. Shane Connolly struck out a pair in the ninth inning without allowing a hit. The Fireflies bullpen has allowed only two runs in their last 27.2 innings dating back to Thursday (0.65 ERA).

Frank Mozzicato tossed four hitless frames with 6 K's for the @ColaFireflies.



Just last year, the @Royals No. 8 prospect twirled four straight no-no's in high school. pic.twitter.com/yAiPCeglCH — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 18, 2022