Solid pitching helps the Fireflies defeat Charleston 2-1

With a special 12:05 pm start time, the Columbia Fireflies received stellar pitching and just enough offense to improve to 5-2 this season in day games.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the 13th time this season, the Columbia Fireflies held an opponent to one run or less.

The Fireflies defeated the Charleston Riverdogs 2-1 behind solid pitching from Ben Kudrna, Mack Anglin anad Cooper McKeehan.

Kudrna worked five innings with three strikeouts before former Clemson pticher Mack Anglin came out of the bullpen for two innings, recording three strikeouts. McKeehan was on the mound for the final two innings where he allowed one run.

The Fireflies scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third with Brett Squires registering an RBI double and a 1-0 lead.

In the eighth, Roger Leyton provided an insurance run for the Fireflies as he delivered a single to score Brennan McNair.