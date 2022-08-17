Fireflies return home, defeat Kannapolis 6-4

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat Kannapolis 6-4 Tuesday in the first game of a 12-game homestand at Segra Park.
Gavin Cross, the ninth overall pick in last month's MLB Draft, made his home debut and went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored.
Cross was one of two draftees in the lineup along with second-round selection Cayden Wallace from Arkansas. Wallace went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple.
The bullpen was strong in the win, working 4.1 scoreless frames. Matt Stil (W, 2-1) started things off with 2.1 scoreless innings. Cooper McKeehan worked a scoreless eighth in his Fireflies debut before handing the ball to Oscar Rayo who fanned all three batters he faced in his first save opportunity in professional baseball. The bullpen has allowed only two runs in the last 22.2 innings (0.82 ERA).