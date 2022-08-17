Fireflies return home, defeat Kannapolis 6-4

The Fireflies rally from an early 2-0 deficit thanks in part to the play of rookie Gavin Cross, the ninth overall pick in last month's MLB Draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat Kannapolis 6-4 Tuesday in the first game of a 12-game homestand at Segra Park.

Gavin Cross, the ninth overall pick in last month's MLB Draft, made his home debut and went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored.

Cross was one of two draftees in the lineup along with second-round selection Cayden Wallace from Arkansas. Wallace went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple.