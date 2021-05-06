Fireflies drop their season opener in Augusta

The Greenjackets topped Columbia 8-1 Wednesday night at SRP Park in North Augusta.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — The first game for the Columbia Fireflies in more than 600 days did not go as they had hoped as Augusta defeated Columbia 8-1 Wednesday night at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C.

It marked the first minor league game for the Fireflies and Greenjackets since 2019 after the 2020 campaign was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Brady McConnell delivered the first run of the season for the Fireflies as his RBI single in the first inning scored Brandon Parker.