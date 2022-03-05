Fireflies return home and post a 4-3 win over Delmarva

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A four-run second inning powered Columbia to a 4-3 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds Tuesday night at Segra Park.
After watching the visitors score three runs in the first two innings, Columbia responded with Francis Grullon connecting on an RBI single to put the Fireflies on the board. That was followed by Wilmin Candelario who delivered with the bases loaded, a two-run single to tie the game at 3-all. River Town closed out the scoring with a sacrifice fly to score Edgar Martinez to put the Fireflies up 4-3.
The series with Delmarva continues Wednesday with a 12:05 pm start time, the first day game at Segra Park since 2019.