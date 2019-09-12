CLEVELAND — Beginning in 2020, Nike will take over as the new manufacturer of Major League Baseball's uniforms.

And while the Cleveland Indians' look -- at least for now -- will largely remain the same, there has been one noticeable change made to the Tribe's threads with a Nike swoosh being added to the upper right chest of the team's jerseys.

While only the newest designs of Nike's MLB uniforms have been revealed since the end of the 2019 season, the company has now offered a glimpse at all of the league's home tops. That includes Cleveland's white jersey, which no longer features the All-Star Game patch the team wore throughout the 2019 season.

Nike

Following the 2018 season, the Indians made the polarizing decision to remove the Chief Wahoo logo from both its alternate hats and uniforms. Without last year's All-Star Game patch, that leaves Cleveland as just one of five teams in baseball without a sleeve patch on any of its jersey tops and one of eight teams to not have a patch on at least one of its jerseys.

Other teams without sleeve patches include the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays.

It remains unclear whether the Indians will add a patch in the future or undergo their first major uniform redesign since 1994 in the near future. Earlier this year, Nike agreed to a 10-year deal to become the league's uniform manufacturer, taking over from Majestic, which had supplied the league's uniforms since 2005.

