South Carolina held its first scrimmage of the preseason Monday afternoon, taking players over for their first workout at Williams-Brice before the season to get a full game day atmosphere vibe less than three weeks before the season starts.

It was a 150-snap scrimmage with all three groups getting roughly 50 snaps apiece as a chance to show the coaching staff what they capable of in hopes of earning more playing time.

With so much depth, Muschamp said, this is the first year the coaches could really bring along some of the younger players during scrimmages.

“It helps to develop the bottom half of your roster. That’s where young players can really be developed in the program, especially on the line of scrimmage. That’s where it makes a difference in your team and this is the first time we’ve been able to do this in fall camp.”