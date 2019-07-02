The official list of invitees to the NFL combine is out and USC will send five players to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Receiver and kick returner Deebo Samuel, offensive tackle Dennis Daley, linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams had already announced they had been invited. They will be joined by offensive guard Zack Bailey and cornerback Rashad Fenton.

Samuel has already turned heads in the Reese's Senior Bowl and is expected to be first of those five players drafted. Bailey is coming back from a broken left fibula which he suffered in one of the final plays of the Akron game on Dec. 1.

The NFL Combine is Feb. 26-March 4.