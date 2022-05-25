Five male gymnasts from the Midlands make it to the National stage

The five young men are members of the Lake Murray Male gymnastics team.

IRMO, S.C. — A group of male gymnasts from the Midlands are looking to put Male gymnastics on the map by being the best.

Wyatt Crow, Dalton Hall-Black, Tristen Bryant, Calder Weinberg, and Asher Wokurka are members of the male gymnastics team at the Lake Murray Gymnastics center.

This spring, the five young men made it to Nationals, making history by becoming the first male gymnasts from Lake Murray to make it to the National stage.

"It makes me feel very special and it's something that I will always remember," says Wyatt Crow, who finished 21st at Nationals. "I'm proud of myself and all of my teammates for making it."

The young men have been teammates for almost a decade and have helped transform the program enter one of the best teams along the East Coast.

"They've put In the time blood sweat and tears," says Head Coach Brian Keith, who has coached the team since 2005."It was a big win for them to make it because they put in the work, it was the perfect time for them."

Now that they have tasted success, the team is already gearing up for its next trip to the National stage.

"I would love to go back and do Nationals again next year." said Calder Weinberg, who has participated in Gymnastics for six years.

"Coming away from this meet, it sets the tone for the next season," says Coach Keith. "They're fired up and ready to hit the next thing and go back to Nationals again next year."

While the average teenage may still gravitate to other sports, the team hopes its story will inspire others to try their hand at gymnastics.

"Men's gymnastics is really an underrated sport and it takes a lot of training and effort and it's very fun and rewarding." said Crow.

The team consists of over one dozen boys and their ages range from 6-17 years old.