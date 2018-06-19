Athlon's preseason All-America teams has five Clemson players on the list including three on the first team.

Offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and defensive end Clelin Ferrell landed on the first team with with junior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence on the third team. Defensive end Austin Bryant was named to the fourth team.

Hyatt, Wilkins, Ferrell and Bryant are all seniors who could have left school early for the NFL Draft, but all decided it would be in their best interest to come back and raise their draft stock.

Hyatt, Ferrell, Wilkins and Lawrence all were named All-Americans in 2017.

© 2018 WLTX