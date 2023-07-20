Napier enters year two in the Florida fishbowl

The former Furman quarterback understands the Gator fan base is demanding marked improvement from the six-win season of 2022.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The pressure is on Billy Napier going into his second year at Florida, especially considering how his first one ended.

The Gators finished 6-7 losing five of their final seven games, and the skid culminated in a 30-3 loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Napier’s Gators face an uphill climb in the Southeastern Conference's Eastern Division, which includes back-to-back national champion Georgia along with a resurgent Tennessee.

“The margin of error is small in this league,” said Napier, whose Gators went 3-5 in SEC play.

Napier will have a new quarterback after starter Anthony Richardson, who accounted for 26 total touchdowns last season, went fourth overall in the NFL draft to the Indianapolis Colts.

Transfer Graham Mertz, a three-year starter at Wisconsin, and Jack Miller III, whose one career start came in place of Richardson in the Las Vegas Bowl, are competing for the starting job ahead of Florida’s Aug. 31 opener at Utah.

“I’ve been very impressed with Graham,” Napier said. “I think Graham’s an accomplished player, but more importantly, I’ve been impressed with the person, the leader. This guy has an incredible motor and work ethic. … That has helped the competition. I think it’s caused Jack to respond.”

Napier knows that Florida fans are accustomed to winning, so another losing season will not go over well in Gainesville. The Gators have not won a bowl game since 2019.

“Gators legend (and former coach) Steve Spurrier said it best when he said this is 'talking season,’” Napier said.