Spring Valley graduate named Conference Carolinas Player of the Week

For the fourth time this season, FMU junior center Lauryn Taylor has been named Conference Carolinas Player of the Week

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Spring Valley standout Lauryn Taylor continues to have an outstanding career for the Francis Marion Patriots.

In Saturday's 97-65 win over Lees-McRae. the junior center scored a career-high 32 points and that followed a 23-point effort in a win over Barton.

This week, Taylor was honored for her performances as she was named the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week.

Taylor recorded 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists in a 24-point win over Barton College and a career-high 32 points, six rebounds, and four assists in a 32-point victory over Lees-McRae College.

This is the fourth time this season, she has garnered the conference’s Player of the Week award, and the fifth time in her career.

Taylor ranks second in the conference in scoring (17.2 ppg), third in both rebounding (8.4 rpg) and field goal percentage (45.5%), ninth in minutes played (32.4 mpg), 13th in three-pointers made per contest (1.3), 16th in free throw percentage (69.8%), and 25th in assists per game (1.8 apg).