Spring Valley's Lauryn Taylor helps FMU extend winning streak to 15

FLORENCE, S.C. — With Francis Marion clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, the Patriots went to the leading scorer in Conference Carolinas.
Spring Valley graduate Lauryn Taylor would convert a bucket inside and two free throws to give the Patriots a 61-54 lead with 1:21 remaining in the game. FMU would go on to secure a 68-56 win over Emmanuel College from Georgia.
Francis Marion (17-6, 15-2), seventh in the latest D2SIDA Southeast Region rankings, extends its winning streak to 15 contest, equaling the fourth-longest streak in program history and extending the fourth-longest active streak in Division II women's basketball. The second-place Patriots are now one game out of first place in the conference standings.
The win secures a first-round bye for the Patriots in the upcoming conference tournament.
Taylor finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.