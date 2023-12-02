Spring Valley's Lauryn Taylor helps FMU extend winning streak to 15

It was another solid afternoon of work for Francis Marion junior center Lauryn Taylor who scored 16 points as the Patriots earned their 15th consecutive victory.

FLORENCE, S.C. — With Francis Marion clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, the Patriots went to the leading scorer in Conference Carolinas.

Spring Valley graduate Lauryn Taylor would convert a bucket inside and two free throws to give the Patriots a 61-54 lead with 1:21 remaining in the game. FMU would go on to secure a 68-56 win over Emmanuel College from Georgia.

Francis Marion (17-6, 15-2), seventh in the latest D2SIDA Southeast Region rankings, extends its winning streak to 15 contest, equaling the fourth-longest streak in program history and extending the fourth-longest active streak in Division II women's basketball. The second-place Patriots are now one game out of first place in the conference standings.



The win secures a first-round bye for the Patriots in the upcoming conference tournament.