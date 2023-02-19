Spring Valley's Taylor helps Francis Marion extend its winning streak to 17

The FMU women's basketball team broke away from a close battle with North Greenville for a 76-63 victory on Homecoming Weekend in Florence.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Spring Valley's Lauryn Taylor scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Francis Marion University recorded a 76-63 Homecoming win over North Greenville University in Conference Carolinas women's basketball action.

The victory comes on the final day of Homecoming at FMU and the visitors who came back to the Smith University Center saw the Patriots win their 17th consecutive game, the program's third longest winning streak and the third-longest active winning streak in Division II women's basketball.

The Patriots improve to 19-6 overall and 17-2 in league action and take sole possession of second place in the conference standings, one game back of the leader.