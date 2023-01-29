Career day for Lauryn Taylor helps Francis Marion win its 11th straight contest

Spring Valley graduate Lauryn Taylor scored a career-high 32 points in Francis Marion's 97-65 win over Lees-McRae.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Spring Valley graduate Lauryn Taylor scored a career-high 32 points as Francis Marion defeated Lees-McRae 97-65 Saturday in Conference Carolinas action at the Smith University Center in Florence.

Taylor shot 12-of-16 from the floor and 6-of-9 from the charity stripe. The junior center stands four points shy of becoming the 30th Patriot to reach 1,000 career points.

Francis Marion (13-6, 11-2) has now won 11 straight contests for the first time since 2000, equaling the sixth-longest streak in program history. The Patriots currently remain third in the conference – a half-game out of second place.