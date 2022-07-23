FMU guard and Heathwood grad honored by the NABC

Senior Matthew Lee is receives an academic award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

FLORENCE, S.C. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches created the NABC Honors Court to highlight academic success in the classroom and Heathwood Hall graduate Matthew Lee has been honored with a spot on that team.

Lee is an economics major with a career 3.22 grade point average at Francis Marion University. Lee played in 24 games and started in six, while averaging 2.0 points and registering 13 steals this past season.



To be named to the Honor Court, a student-athlete must meet the following criteria: academically a junior or senior and a varsity player, a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year, the students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution, and a member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.

Both Lee and Tionne Rollins were named to the NABC Honors Court.



"I am extremely proud of both Tionne and Matt," said head coach Gary Edwards. "They epitomize what the men's basketball program at Francis Marion University stands for…giving young men the opportunity to excel on the court and in the classroom. Well done!"