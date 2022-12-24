Food Trucks gather at Finlay Park to feed those in need on Christmas Eve

Around 300 meals were served along with bags full of blankets, hats, sanitizer, and more.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens of food trucks and community members gathered at Finlay Park on Christmas Eve morning to make sure those in need had a warm meal along with blankets, hats, and more as temperatures dropped to their lowest since 2015.

"It's important because people need, some people go to bed hungry, and Christmas time is the season of giving," says Chuckie McKnight, Owner of Chuckie Cheezz Steaks & Hoagies Food Truck.

He was joined by other food trucks that served around 300 warm meals to those in need.

"It's about the Lord and if you believe in your heart to give back to the people who are less fortunate" McKnight added.

It's a plan he came up with after his food truck did so well during the height of the pandemic. He felt this was how he could return their good fortune to others.

"Post-COVID and during COVID, a lot of food trucks had elevated and prospered during that time," he said. "This is how many of us make our living, so by doing that and being very successful in doing that, this is the time I said, 'Hey, well, we made it.' So, we got together and said we've all been doing well, so let's take that love and give back that love."

While those in need got plates full of yams, ham, chicken, greens, and more, other groups like the kids from Second Union Baptist Church brought bags of blankets and hats to keep those in need warm.

"It's one of the first years it's been extremely cold; so, I really felt it, and I know it's difficult," Terence Harris, who attends Second Union Baptist Church, said. "I know if it's difficult for me to be out here for 20 minutes, it's got to be a struggle for them being out here all the time. I hope, if it's just one person, we can help we can make them have a better Christmas because we know they're probably already having a tough one."