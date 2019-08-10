When Buddy Pough walks off the field Saturday at Dawson Bulldog Stadium, he could very well do so as the program's all-time winningest coach.

Last week's win at Delaware State was the 128th for the S.C. State head football coach which moved him into a tie with the legendary Willie Jeffries for most career victories.

But if he is to break the record on Saturday, his team will have to get by a very tough Florida A&M squad. The Rattlers will bring a 4-1 record to Saturday's game.

"I'm so busy thinking about FAMU, they are coming in here and that's always a tough game for us," Pough said.

"It would be a little bit disappointing to let this (record) thing linger on. But, the possibility does exist.

"I don't know exactly how you react to having to win a game to make a record, to the point where you put the emphasis on the record or you put the emphasis on the game. I've really not thought about that much, because when I cut on the film I see how this Florida A&M team looks."

One thing in Pough's favor is the fact that Jeffries is rooting for his former Bulldog offensive lineman to break his record.

"Coach is happy for us and excited for us, and he will be the happiest guy of all that one of his guys is the guy who will get a chance to break his record," Pough said.

"But, at the same time, we will never replace him. He is the guy who everybody thinks about when you say South Carolina State football.

"He is South Carolina State football and that will never change."