Palmetto State players earn FCS All-America honors

A product of South Pointe High School, Davis led the Bulldogs in all tackling categories with 64 solos, 30 assisted and 94 total tackles. The redshirt junior also provided five interceptions and seven pass breakups.



Miller caught 72 passes for 762 yards and a Furman single-season record 12 touchdowns this season in helping Furman to a 10-3 record and a second round appearance in the FCS Playoffs. The Paladins posted a 7-1 Southern Conference mark and finished the regular season ranked No. 11 in both AFCA and Stats Perform Top 25 Polls.



The Jackson, Tennessee native is the first three-time All-America football player in program history, which began in 1889 and spans 117 seasons of play.